Suspect in shooting death of East Feliciana Parish School Board member pleads guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery

The man accused of killing an East Feliciana Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery.

Jacquez Griffin, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to charges of manslaughter and armed robbery in the shooting death of Broderick Brooks, 34, of Jackson.

As part of the plea deal, Griffin faces 60 years behind bars. The manslaughter charge carries a 40-year sentence, while the armed robbery charge carries a 60-year sentence. Prosecutors from the EBR District Attorney’s office agreed the two sentences will run concurrently.

The armed robbery will come without benefit of parole or probation, said Judge Lou Daniel.

Police reported Brooks was found shot to death in a car on Wenonah St. near Winbourne Ave. in the middle of the night in May of 2016. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Brooks was in the driver's seat of the car.

Testimony from investigators indicated DNA evidence found on Brooks linked Griffin to the scene. Police also found a gun in Griffin’s house they say was used in the shooting.

In court, prosecutors from the DA’s office claimed Griffin killed Brooks during a sexual encounter. Griffin’s lawyers said he acted out of self defense.

Originally, Griffin faced a second degree murder charge and life behind bars. “He was very worried about the life sentence hanging over his head, so to him it is a win. To us it is a win,” said Jason Hessick, Griffin’s attorney.

Brooks was a member of the East Feliciana Parish School Board and a publicist for RKM Primary Care in Clinton, La. He also was a recently ordained pastor. Brooks leaves behind a wife and three children.

“I think the family now can hopefully begin to heal. This will take some time for the family to heal,” said EBR DA Hillar Moore.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for December 1.

