Suspect in shooting death of East Feliciana Parish School Board member pleads guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery

The man accused of killing an East Feliciana School Board member has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery.

Jacquez Griffin, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery in the shooting death of Broderick Brooks, 34, of Jackson.

In Louisiana, manslaughter carries 40 years and armed robbery carries 60 years. Prosecution agreed the two sentences will run concurrently.

The armed robbery will come without benefit of parole or probation, officials say.

Defense for Griffin said he is relieved he will not be facing a life sentence. Sentencing currently scheduled for Dec. 1.

Police reported Brooks was found shot to death in a car on Wenonah Street near Winbourne Avenue on Monday around 3:30 a.m. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said he was in the driver's seat of the car and was shot several times.

