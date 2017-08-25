AG: Price gouging laws now in effect due to governor's state of emergency declaration

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
With the Governor declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Harvey making landfall, Attorney General Jeff Landry encourages Louisiana consumers to be conscious of price gouging.More >>
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, 20% - 30% rain coverage; a high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few spotty showers possible - a low of 75°
SATURDAY: Increasing coverage of showers/storms (60%); a high of 87°
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, according to forecasters.More >>
Harvey maintains Category 2 hurricane at 110 mph at 10 a.m. Friday. If it reaches 111 mph, it will be a Cat 3 hurricane.More >>