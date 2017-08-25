LSU says opener against BYU in Houston 'remains as scheduled'

LSU officials said the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston remains as scheduled, as of now.

They added they are actively monitoring the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas and that they are in contact with officials and representatives in Houston.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and best wishes are with our neighbors in South Texas and of course with our friends and family here in South Louisiana as Hurricane Harvey draws near,” a written release from LSU Athletics stated. “We know all to well the challenges of facing a storm of this magnitude and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

Officials added they are closely keeping an eye on how Harvey may effect Louisiana.

LSU is scheduled to face BYU in NRG Stadium in Houston on September 4. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

