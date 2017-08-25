FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, 20% - 30% rain coverage; a high of 89°

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few spotty showers possible - a low of 75°

SATURDAY: Increasing coverage of showers/storms (60%); a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- ”Harvey” is still a strong Category 2 hurricane (110 mph highest sustained winds); on the verge of becoming a MAJOR Category 3 - 111 mph highest sustained winds …

- As of late morning, the current position was about 100 miles SE of Corpus Christi, TX … moving to the NW at 10 mph



- Likely to become a Cat. 3 Friday, making landfall near Corpus Christi overnight (as a Cat. 3)



- Along the TX coast, tropical storm conditions are beginning to spread onshore; outer rain bands are glancing off the lower/middle TX coast; “catastrophic flooding” is expected across many counties of S, SE TX due to this major hurricane stalling for possibly several days, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall and/or storm surge …

- Right now, hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 miles; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles

- As far as SE LA/SW MS are concerned - a stalled frontal boundary is still stretched along the extreme southern part of our state and thus far, the scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar has been quiet throughout the morning hours

- However, the future track/path of “Harvey” will play a major role in our forecast over the course of the next several days … especially into middle part of next week (potentially longer); it's reasonable to anticipate 4" - 8" of rain in our part of the world, but spread out over several days

- So, bottom line - there are still many more question rather than answers with regard to the projected long range track of Hurricane Harvey!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; light chop to choppy

Inland Lakes: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 25 … 102° (1921); 63° (2009)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 25 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:37 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:35 p.m.

