YOUR TURN: Hurricane Harvey

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Lisa Covington. Covington and hundreds of other people are posting comments on our Facebook page about Hurricane Harvey.

For many people, the hurricane brings back haunting memories of our flood a year ago. Covington offers advice for anyone who may be in the path of this storm. In her words:

Take it from me. We were blindsided by an unnamed storm last year which flooded our entire town. We had to terrifyingly evacuate through floodwaters up to our waists (with our dog and two kids) and there are much worse stories than mine. Get out now before you risk having to wait to be rescued.

