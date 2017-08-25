YOUR TURN: Hurricane Harvey

The man accused of killing an East Feliciana School Board member has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery. Jacquez Griffin, 20, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery in the shooting death of Broderick Brooks, 34, of Jackson. In Louisiana, Manslaughter carries 40 years and armed robbery carries 60 years. It is unclear if that can run concurrently. The armed robbery will come without benefit of pa...More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with Hurricane Harvey and how it could impact our state.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Lisa Covington, who posted a comment on our Facebook page about Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
