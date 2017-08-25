WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards in SW La. to provide updates on Hurricane Harvey

Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with Hurricane Harvey and how it could impact our state.

The news conference is expected to start around 1:30 p.m. from Lake Charles. On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

He will be meeting with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness officials as they get ready to deal with the effects of an approaching storm.

