Governor urges preparation, not panic as Harvey's impact on La. remains unclear

Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards visited southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey Friday afternoon to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact our state.More >>
One man has was shot in the leg Friday afternoon after trying to rob another man, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
Louisiana could be facing another natural disaster by early next week, and the American Red Cross is urging citizens to prepare and not panic by offering weekend-long training courses for volunteers.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.More >>
