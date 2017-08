Glen Oaks Panthers



2017 football schedule (regular season)



(d) denotes district game.

Week Date Opponent Class District Home / Away Week 1 9/1 Northside 4A 4 H Week 2 9/8 Tara 4A 6 H Week 3 9/15 White Castle 1A 6 A Week 4 9/22 Madison Prep 3A 6(d) H Week 5 9/29 Baker 3A 6(d) A Week 6 10/6 West Feliciana 3A 6(d) H Week 7 10/13 U-High 3A 6(d) A Week 8 10/20 Brusly 3A 6(d) H Week 9 10/27 Belaire 5A 4 A Week 10 11/3 Mentorship Academy 3 6(d) A

*Dates are subject to change.



Information provided by LHSAA



