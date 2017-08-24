Two vehicle vs. train incidents in one day in Plaquemine

There were two vehicle vs. train incidents Thursday in Plaquemine, and thankfully, nobody was hurt in either incident.

The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and the driver was able to jump out of the vehicle before impact. He was not injured in the incident.

Over in Plaquemine for a train v car. Thankful no injuries. Driver got out in time. Also ?? always wins. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/1fjBiW1LIa — Robert Hollins (@senatorhollins) August 24, 2017

The second incident happened only two crossings north of the first at Hwy. 1 and West St. Chief Kenny Payne with the Plaquemine Police Department says the man driving was waiting for the train to go by when he says his foot slipped off the brake. This incident happened around 7:45 p.m.

#BREAKING: Car hit by train on Hwy. 1 in Plaquemine. Second time today in this city! No injuries. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/MiFhCOAwdl — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) August 25, 2017

Chief Payne also says the train in the second incident was traveling slower than normal because of the earlier wreck. He believes this is the first time anything like this has happened in Plaquemine.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.