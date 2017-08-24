Mean tweets from Mama: LSU's Greg Gilmore stays motivated

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
LSU senior nose tackle must feel like the Tigers' starting quarterback sometimes.More >>
LSU senior nose tackle must feel like the Tigers' starting quarterback sometimes.More >>
An autopsy has determined foul play is behind the death of a missing Central man.More >>
An autopsy has determined foul play is behind the death of a missing Central man.More >>
A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office K-9, named Buddy, has received a new tactical vest from a non-profit organization called Canine Wound Heroes.More >>
A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office K-9, named Buddy, has received a new tactical vest from a non-profit organization called Canine Wound Heroes.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>