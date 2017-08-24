Mean tweets from Mama: LSU's Greg Gilmore stays motivated

LSU senior nose tackle must feel like the Tigers' starting quarterback sometimes. The guy behind him is the next big thing. Last year at this time, Travonte Valentine was all the rage, billed as a true run stopper and someone who would smother opposing offenses in the middle. Valentine hardly lived up to the hype and is no longer with the program.

This summer, people just couldn't stop asking about incoming freshman Tyler Shelvin from Notre Dame of Crowley. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been hit with questions concerning the massive 6'3, 364 pounder, and his arrival, but as it turns out Shelvin was only a partial qualifier and can't play in any games this year.

Thursday afternoon Gilmore shared how the doubters motivate him. That includes mean tweets from his Mom.

#LSU Greg Gilmore - Mom sends me mean tweets about me, to motivate. "You're gonna let them talk about you like that??!" @WAFB pic.twitter.com/FgXs2nzMK2 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 24, 2017

