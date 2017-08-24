Man reportedly steals $2K+ worth of designer glasses from Shenandoah Eye Clinic

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say stole more than $2,000 worth of designer glasses frames from an eye clinic in Baton Rouge.

Officials say the incident happened at the Shenandoah Eye Clinic, located at 5237 Jones Creek Rd., on July 31 around 10 a.m.

Reports say an unknown black male entered the clinic and began to wander around the store, trying on various pairs of glasses before leaving the store. After watching surveillance footage from the store, an employee determined the suspect stole the following merchandise:

Tom Ford clear glasses - 2 pairs (est. value of $1,020)

Ray-Ban sunglasses - 3 pairs (est. value of $600)

Ray-Ban clear glasses - 3 pairs (est. value of $600)

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers, who is offering a cash reward for information, at 225-344-7867.

