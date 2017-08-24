Undocumented immigrant sentenced to 2 years in prison on federal gun, immigration charges in shooting death of teen

An undocumented immigrant accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Baton Rouge was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison on gun and immigration charges related to the shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Octavio Bringas-Posadas allegedly shot and killed Darius Plummer in March. He told detectives he was playing with the gun when it went off. He was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick. Bringas-Posadas pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal re-entry back in June.

Bringas-Posada pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide for Plummer's death in state court on August 24.

