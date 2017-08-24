Undocumented immigrant accused of killing 16-year-old boy pleads not guilty to negligent homicide

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 25.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with Hurricane Harvey and how it could impact our state.More >>
An illegal immigrant accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Baton Rouge pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in court Thursday, August 24.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Thursday to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
