Undocumented immigrant accused of killing 16-year-old boy pleads not guilty to negligent homicide

An undocumented immigrant accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Baton Rouge pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in court Thursday, August 24.

Octavio Bringas-Posadas allegedly shot and killed Darius Plummer in March. He told detectives he was playing with the gun when it went off. In court Thursday morning, 19th Judicial District Court Judge Lou Daniel appointed a public defender for Bringas-Posadas.

That attorney advised his client to plead not guilty.

In June, Bringas-Posadas pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal re-entry.

His next hearing is scheduled for September 26.

