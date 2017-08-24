17-year-old girl killed in hit and run after fight; 5 women and - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

17-year-old girl killed in hit and run after fight; 5 women and 1 juvenile arrested

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Keshunta Selders, 24 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Keshunta Selders, 24 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
Antreona Anderson, 18 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Antreona Anderson, 18 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
Anterica Bridges, 19 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Anterica Bridges, 19 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
Madison Cortez, 18 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Madison Cortez, 18 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
Anthanisha Jenkins, 19 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Anthanisha Jenkins, 19 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a hit and run incident following a fight in the driveway of a home in St. Helena Parish.

Officials say on Wednesday, August 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to a hit and run call at a home in the 2000 block of Leonard Chapel Rd. Deputies report a fight had taken place involving numerous females, and after the fight was over, several women left the scene and returned with others to the driveway of the house.

Keshunta Selders, 24, then reportedly pulled into the driveway in her 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed and ran over Shlarencya Jackson, 17. Selders and five other suspects then reportedly fled the scene. Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Investigators were able to obtain information suggesting prior fights had occurred between two juveniles who were involved in the fight.

The following women were arrested: 

  • Antreona Anderson, 18: principal to second degree murder
  • Anterica Bridges, 19: principal to second degree murder
  • Madison Cortez, 18: principal to second degree murder
  • Anthanisha Jenkins, 19: principal to second degree murder
  • Keshunta Selders, 24: second degree murder
  • 1 juvenile

The investigation is ongoing.

