17-year-old girl killed in hit and run after fight; 5 women and 1 juvenile arrested

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a hit and run incident following a fight in the driveway of a home in St. Helena Parish.

Officials say on Wednesday, August 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to a hit and run call at a home in the 2000 block of Leonard Chapel Rd. Deputies report a fight had taken place involving numerous females, and after the fight was over, several women left the scene and returned with others to the driveway of the house.

Keshunta Selders, 24, then reportedly pulled into the driveway in her 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed and ran over Shlarencya Jackson, 17. Selders and five other suspects then reportedly fled the scene. Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Investigators were able to obtain information suggesting prior fights had occurred between two juveniles who were involved in the fight.

The following women were arrested:

Antreona Anderson, 18: principal to second degree murder

Anterica Bridges, 19: principal to second degree murder

Madison Cortez, 18: principal to second degree murder

Anthanisha Jenkins, 19: principal to second degree murder

Keshunta Selders, 24: second degree murder

1 juvenile

The investigation is ongoing.

