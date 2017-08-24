Man reportedly steals shingles from storage unit, then crashes U-Haul truck after chase

The driver of a U-Haul truck is in custody after he reportedly stole six pallets of shingles from a storage facility in Baker and led police on a chase.

The owner of the storage unit, located on Main St. in Baker, said he noticed a suspicious U-Haul truck at the storage unit. The owner then flagged down a Baker Police officer to report the possible theft situation. Officers then pursued the U-Haul truck.

The chase started at Hwy. 19 and Wimbash in Baker and ended at Howell and Harding in Baton Rouge when the driver reportedly wrecked the U-Haul truck. Officers reportedly discovered six pallets of shingles, worth about $6,700, inside the truck.

The driver, Carroll Palmer, was taken into custody.

