Tiger cub rescued in California as two men tried to smuggle it into country from Mexico

An illegally trafficked tiger cub was rescued by US Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents Wednesday morning after a traveler attempted to bring it to California from Mexico.

Officials say on August 23 around 1:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man arrived at the Otay Mesa checkpoint in a 2017 Chevy Camaro. A 21-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. CBP agents conducted an inspection of the vehicle and discovered a tiger cub lying on the floor of the front passenger side. Officers removed the cub from the vehicle and put it in a crate until agents from the US Fish & Wildlife Service responded.

"CBP officers are often faced with unusual situations. The CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry met the challenge head on and assisted in preserving the life of this endangered species," said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego.

The driver of the vehicle, a US citizen, was arrested and transported to Metropolitan Correctional Center to await arraignment. Fish & Wildlife Service agents are working with the San Diego Zoo Global to ensure the cub's well being.

