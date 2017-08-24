West St. John 1998 State Championship - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports
West St. John 1998 State Championship
2017-08-24T20:11:27Z
2017-08-24T20:11:27Z
By Josh Auzenne, Digital
West St. John wins its first state championship in school history by defeating Riverside Academy.
