St. Mary Parish K-9 receives tactical vest from non-profit organization

A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office K-9, named Buddy, has received a new tactical vest from a non-profit organization called Canine Wound Heroes.

The organization's mission is to protect police dogs from gunshot and stabbing injuries by giving vests to law enforcement agencies to want to protect their canine officers. The organization does this at no cost to the agency.

The E613 vest is made in the US and has stab protection and a stabilized body extraction harness. Buddy was given the vest thanks to donations from people across the country who support Canine Wounded Heroes.

"We are appreciative of the generosity of the people who support Canine Wounded Heroes who helped us fill this need. The new vest will help keep K-9 Buddy and his handler safe as they perform their duties to the citizens of St. Mary Parish," said Sheriff Mark Hebert.

To donate to Canine Wounded Heroes, click here. For more information, visit their Facebook page as well.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.