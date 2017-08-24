St. Mary Parish K-9 receives tactical vest from non-profit organization

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a hit and run incident following a fight in the driveway of a home in St. Helena Parish.More >>
The driver of a U-Haul truck is in custody after he reportedly stole six pallets of shingles from a storage facility in Baker and led police on a chase.More >>
An illegally trafficked tiger cub was rescued by US Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents Wednesday morning after two travelers attempted to bring it to California from Mexico.More >>
A St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office K-9, named Buddy, has received a new tactical vest from a non-profit organization called Canine Wound Heroes.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Thursday to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Hurricane Harvey.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
