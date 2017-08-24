EBR Library to host 'Game of Thrones' after hours extravaganza

Are you a fan of "Game of Thrones?" This free event could be just for you.
On Friday, Aug. 25, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., will host a free After Hours Extravaganza. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Most of the activities, such as jousting, will be held outside.
Although not required, you are encouraged to wear a period costume or dress like your favorite "Game of Thrones" character.
There will be some friendly competition and prizes will range from a 3D printed TV show-related item to books and more.
Food trucks will be available.
For more information, call (225) 231-3750.
