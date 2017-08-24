Attorney, lead plaintiff announce first public meeting for north BR flood lawsuit

Attorney Kwame Asante and lead plaintiff Bob Applegate have announced the first public meeting regarding a class action lawsuit they filed earlier this month over flooding concerns in north Baton Rouge.

The meeting will be held at the Eden Park Library on Gus Young Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 207. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The lawsuit, filed August 11, blames the city of Baton Rouge and state of Louisiana for flooding in several neighborhoods in the 70805 area that took on water last August.

More than 50 residents have joined the lawsuit, which alleges the city failed to turn on drainage valves under Winbourne Avenue after crews completed a project on the roadway that was started in early 2016. They believe that led to increased flooding during the historic rain event.

"If it’s true what we believe, this community needs to be helped and it will be," Applegate said.

Anyone with questions about the lawsuit or who feel they may be eligible to join is encouraged to attend.

Applegate told 9News more public meetings on the matter are in the works but have not yet been finalized.

