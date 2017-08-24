Mayor Broome says FEMA has granted 4-month extension for flood debris removal

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome reports FEMA has granted a second extension for flood debris pickup in eligible areas served by the city-parish for those affected by the August 2016 flood.More >>
Investigators have identified a third suspect in an attack in which the victim was beaten with a baseball bat and shot. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ketoine Malveo, also known as “Mojo,” 18, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey is quickly strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to be a major hurricane (Category 3) when it approaches the Texas coast.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m. to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
