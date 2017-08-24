Mayor Broome says FEMA has granted 4-month extension for flood debris removal

Information provided by the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BATON ROUGE, LA - In continuing flood recovery efforts for East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome successfully secured a second extension for flood debris pickup in eligible areas served by the city-parish for those affected by the August 2016 flood. FEMA notified the mayor earlier this week of the approval. The latest debris pass will commence on Sept. 11 and end on Dec. 11, 2017. This extension will also allow the city-parish to continue to clean flood debris in drainage channels and canals, which workers are currently doing in advance of heavy rain predictions due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

"Although it has been a year since the flood devastated our area, there is still much work to be done," Mayor-President Broome said. "I am thankful for the support of Gov. Edwards, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and FEMA in the approval of this request for our citizens."

Flood debris removal had previously ended on Aug. 13, a deadline date set by FEMA. Mayor-President Broome requested in early July for an extension of flood debris removal.

In addition to the areas city-parish debris removal crews have serviced since the aftermath of the August 2016 flooding - which include city limits within the City of Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish - this pass will include the removal of eligible flood debris at residential addresses located along state highways throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. In April, Mayor-President Broome announced the expansion of the city-parish’s debris removal program to include all residences along state highways in East Baton Rouge Parish, recognizing that many residents living along state highways were still in need of debris removal support following last year’s devastating flooding event.

City-parish officials are urging all residents still in need of debris removal to move these materials curbside as soon as possible. Residents can also continue to request debris removal by contacting the Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865. Eligible items include anything in the home that was damaged as a result of the August 2016 flood such as furniture, flooring, insulation and sheetrock.

Per standing FEMA policies, construction and reconstruction waste materials are ineligible for FEMA reimbursement and thus will not be collected by city-parish debris removal crews, as the disposal of any such materials is the responsibility of the homeowner and/or contractor. These ineligible items include boxes, containers of sheetrock mud, and cut-off pieces of wood or sheetrock. Homeowners who opt to repair their homes themselves can dispose of these materials by either placing them in their garbage receptacles if they will fit or by transporting the materials to the North Landfill, located at 16001 Samuels Road.

Once debris removal operations conclude, residents will be responsible for the disposal of any remaining flood debris. East Baton Rouge Parish residents can bring their flood debris to the North Landfill and dispose of it at no charge by showing proof of residence such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

Since August 2016, city-parish crews have collected more than 1.97 million cubic yards of flood debris, representing one of the largest-ever flood debris removal efforts of its kind. For more information and to track the progress of these debris removal efforts, go to http://gis.brla.gov/debris.