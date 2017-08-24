WANTED: 3rd suspect identified in attack that left victim beaten with baseball bat, shot

Investigators have identified a third suspect in an attack in which the victim was beaten with a baseball bat and shot.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ketoine Malveo, also known as “Mojo,” 18, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Malveo is 5-foot-1 and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The attack happened on Cherryl Drive on August 2.

Authorities said the victim was attacked by Malveo and two others. They added Travonte Tolliver, 19, and an unnamed suspect have already been arrested in the case.

Detectives reported the victim suffered severe injuries to his entire body due to getting beaten with a baseball bat and shot.

Malveo is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

RELATED: Police arrest 1 in case of victim beaten with baseball bat, shot

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.