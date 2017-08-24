FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers/storms possible

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny AM; PM showers/storms (50% - 60% coverage); high of 90°
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few lingering scattered showers; a low of 74°
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered/numerous showers/storms; a high of 88°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- T.S. HARVEY is rapidly strengthening and is now forecast to be a MAJOR Category 3 Hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast; still anticipated to make landfall overnight Friday into early Saturday …
- At the Thursday 10 a.m. advisory, "Harvey" was centered 365 miles SE of Corpus Christi, TX, with highest sustained winds of 65 mph; moving to the NNW at 10 mph
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Port Mansfield, TX, to Matagorda, TX. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect form Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, TX
- Currently, tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles
- "Harvey" may produce rainfall totals of 12” - 20” (isolated maximum amount of 30") over the middle and upper TX coast … this storm is expected to stall over TX through the weekend
- As far as SE LA/SW MS is concerned, our weather over the weekend into next week will highly depend on the future track of T.S. Harvey … regarding the moisture content and the amount of rainfall expected for our viewing area into the middle/end of NEXT week!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: East winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: East winds, 5 - 10 knots; 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR AUGUST 24:
High Tide: 4:15 a.m. +0.9
Low Tide: 8:34 a.m. +0.8
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 24 … 103° (1921); 63° (2009)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 24 … 92°; 73°
SUNRISE: 6:37 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:36 p.m.
