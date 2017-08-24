WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards updates public on Tropical Storm Harvey

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m. to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.

The media briefing will be held after Edwards meets with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive updates on Harvey at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

