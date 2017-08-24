WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards updates public on Tropical Storm Harvey

Harvey was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday night and strengthened even more Thursday morning, as it is still expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Texas coast.More >>
Harvey was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday night and strengthened even more Thursday morning, as it is still expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Texas coast.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m. to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m. to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
The man found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday is the same one who was reported missing, according to investigators.More >>
The man found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday is the same one who was reported missing, according to investigators.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina. Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen. He says the process will probably start with extradition.More >>
The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina. Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen. He says the process will probably start with extradition.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>