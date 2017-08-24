Gov. Edwards updates public on Hurricane Harvey - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards updates public on Hurricane Harvey

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Thursday to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Hurricane Harvey.

 

The media briefing was held after Edwards met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive updates on Harvey at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

WAFB Hurricane Center

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly