Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to Hurricane Harvey

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Thursday to update residents on the latest information they need to know regarding Hurricane Harvey.

The media briefing was held after Edwards met with the Unified Command Group (UCG) to receive updates on Harvey at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). During the press conference, the governor declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

"While this storm is currently directed at Texas, with the landfall projected to be centered around Corpus Christi, I always ask to prepare and to pray," said Gov. Edwards. "In this case we pray not just for ourselves and that the impacts of the storm be minimum but also for our neighbors in Texas."

Hurricane Harvey has changed a great deal Thursday. The storm has rapidly intensified and although the path does not include a direct hit to Louisiana, some parts of the state could feel the impact.

Some parts of SWLA could see as much as 10 inches of rain. Our area is projected to see anywhere from 3 to 8 inches.

Storm surge could be an issue for those in Louisiana located in areas between Cameron and St. Mary parishes. Officials say residents should expect 1 to 3 feet. High tide is expected at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning and 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

It may not be until late Sunday or Monday, potentially as late as Tuesday of next week, before the maximum impacts will be on the state of Louisiana.

"This is something we’re not only watching over the next 48 hours, we’re watching this over the next week," Gov. Edwards noted. "This is a very serious storm. We will be monitoring it very regularly with the National Weather Service."

Emergency crews are getting ready with sandbags, positioning boats and high water vehicles for possible rescues.

