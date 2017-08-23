Prairieville girl catches the eye of Mike the Tiger

The adorable video took the internet by storm this week. It shows Mike VII making a splash with a little girl. The video was shot Tuesday, August 22, and it’s since racked up 400,000More >>
For the second year in a row, a hair salon in Watson is hosting a Homecoming dress drive to provide gently used dresses to girls in the area who need help following last year’s historic flood.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°
THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home on Great Smokey Ave.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
