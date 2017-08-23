Watson business kicks of second annual Homecoming Dress Drive

For the second year in a row, a hair salon in Watson is hosting a Homecoming dress drive to provide gently used dresses to girls in the area who need help following last year’s historic flood.

From every sequin to every stitch of fabric, Brianna Jones has a memory just as beautiful as each dress in her collection and that is saying a lot considering the number of gowns the Miss Walker Teen USA has worn over the years. Now though, she hopes her gently used garments will bring joy to some other girls this Homecoming season.

"This is my 7th grade one and this is my absolute favorite dress," Jones said. "I would like girls who don't have the money to go out and buy Homecoming dresses to just look at these dresses and say 'wow' and put them on and think that they are the prettiest girl in the room."

In total, the Walker High School junior donated five dresses and two pairs of shoes. It was the first donation this year for the drive, which is being held at Mane Attraction Boutique & Salon off Hwy. 16 in Watson.

"It makes me feel good thinking that I can give back and yeah, you want to hold on to the memories that you have, but you have to let go so other people can enjoy it too," Jones added.

Salon owner, Deanna Dickinson, first thought of the idea last year after the flood. She admits the effort started small, but says it quickly caught on. "I didn't think it was going to be big at all,” Dickinson said. “I had one little rack and it was just like there and the next thing I knew, I had like six racks and there was like people digging through it."

The stylist knows all too well the magic found in making people look their best. After all, she spends every day doing just that. While the initial need after the flood is over, she says so many could still use some help. It's why Dickinson has started the drive up again, which lasts through October. "I mean, a lot of people have caught up, but some people still haven't caught up and even if they have, it's still just something to give back," said Dickinson.

Anyone can stop by anytime during business hours to pick up or drop off as many pieces as they would like. While the bulk of the inventory is for girls, items for the guys are also welcome. Dickinson says the goal is to help anyone willing to accept it.

“They're just trading and getting rid of stuff that's just sitting there, so it still helps out people without per say saying that they need help," said Dickinson.

As far as how long she'll keep up the labor of love, she says it will continue as long as the need exists. "I don't know, but probably until I'm done here, maybe forever," Dickinson added.

The current dress drive lasts until October 21. Anyone with questions can contact the business here.

