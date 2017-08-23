Police identify man found shot to death in backyard as one reported missing

The man found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday is the same one who was reported missing, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Dale Sands, 53, was found on Great Smokey Avenue around 3 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely said it is believed Sands was shot Tuesday in the Oak Villa-Great Smokey Avenue area.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

RELATED: Deputies searching for Baton Rouge man

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.