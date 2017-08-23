Police identify man found shot to death in backyard as one reported missing

The man found shot to death in the backyard of a home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday is the same one who was reported missing, according to investigators.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 24.More >>
Harvey was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday night and strengthened even more Thursday morning, as it is still expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the Texas coast.More >>
After years of back and forth, a decision on the future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo could be made Thursday, as the controversy surrounding the idea continues to boil over.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
