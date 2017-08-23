Man found shot to death in backyard of home

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home on Great Smokey Ave.

Detectives say the male victim was found in overgrown vegetation in the backyard of a home in the 9000 block of Great Smokey Ave. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. BRPD officials say he died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

