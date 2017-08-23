Coroner rules death of missing man as homicide, no suspect identified

An autopsy has determined the death of a missing man to be caused by foul play.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Dale Sands, 53, was shot in the chest and head. His death has been classified as a homicide.

Sands was reported missing to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. However, the crime scene is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Sands' body was found Wednesday on Great Smokey Avenue near Oak Villa. around 3 p.m. Officials say his body was found in the backyard of a home in an overgrown area.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

