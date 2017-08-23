Lawsuit accuses BRPD officers of using excessive force during August 2016 arrest

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°
THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home on Great Smokey Ave.More >>
A new lawsuit claims Baton Rouge Police officers took an arrest during the historic August 2016 flood too far. One of the officers named in that suit has faced accusations of misconduct and abuse in the past.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
A former Louisiana State Penitentiary official received a sentence of five years probation Wednesday and was ordered to repay the nearly $116,000 she stole from a nonprofit committee that provided recreational opportunities for prison employees.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner.More >>
A retired military man is fed up with panhandlers. Some people like his message while others find it offensive.More >>
