Angola prison official gets probation for stealing $115K

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
A former Louisiana State Penitentiary official received a sentence of five years probation Wednesday and was ordered to repay the nearly $116,000 she stole from a nonprofit committee that provided recreational opportunities for prison employees.More >>
Just how should a police officer handle someone who is mentally ill? Sometimes the answer to that can be tricky.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up to make an arrest in connection with two bank robberies that happened just days apart.More >>
Perkins Rowe is kicking off its Rock N Rowe concert series this year on September 9, and the lineup includes many great artists.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
