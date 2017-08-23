Rock N Rowe concert series kicks off with Rusty Yates Band

Perkins Rowe is kicking off its Rock N Rowe concert series this year on September 7 and the lineup includes many great artists.

The series begins with Rusty Yates Band. The concert series will be held every Thursday night through October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music, dancing, shopping, and dining.

The 2017 lineup is as follows:

September 7: Rusty Yates Band

September 14: Henry Turner Jr.

September 21: V Tones

September 28: Songwriter Night ft. Blake Breaux, Peary Forrest & Caleb Paul

October 5: Phat Hat

October 12: Storywood

October 19: Chase Tyler Band

October 26: Spook N Rowe ft. DJ Bob

This year, the concert series also includes a live DJ, a children's costume contest, and more. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

