Rock N Rowe concert series continues with Storywood

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Perkins Rowe Facebook page Source: Perkins Rowe Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Perkins Rowe kicked off its Rock N Rowe concert series this year on September 7 and the lineup includes many great artists.

The concert series will be held every Thursday through October 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, dancing, shopping, and dining.

The 2017 lineup is as follows:

  • September 7: Rusty Yates Band
  • September 14: Henry Turner Jr.
  • September 21: V Tones
  • September 28: Songwriter Night ft. Blake Breaux, Peary Forrest & Caleb Paul
  • October 5: Phat Hat
  • October 12: Storywood
  • October 19: Chase Tyler Band
  • October 26: Spook N Rowe ft. DJ Bob

This year, the concert series also includes a live DJ, a children's costume contest, and more. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

