Rock N Rowe concert series continues with Henry Turner Jr.

East Baton Rouge Metro Council members chose to park Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) plan in a 5-5 vote Wednesday night.More >>
It’s National Drive Electric Week and Baton Rouge is participating with a special event downtown on Thursday.More >>
Perkins Rowe kicked off its Rock N Rowe concert series this year on September 7 and the lineup includes many great artists. The concert series will be held every Thursday through October 26.More >>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
Two more arrests have been made in relation to a homicide of 61-year-old Rick McBride.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
