LSU places six on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

The Tigers placed six players (seven positions) on the 2017 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.

Linebacker Arden Key and running back Derrius Guice were once again named to a preseason first team, a day after the Associated Press released its preseason All-American team. Guice was also named second-team all purpose.

Defensive back Donte Jackson, along with offensive linemen K.J. Malone and Will Clapp, earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.

Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who is making a comeback after sitting out 2016 with a knee injury, was named to the All-SEC third-team.

Alabama again led the way with 15 All-SEC selections.

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OL: Braden Smith, Auburn

Martez Ivey, Florida

Jonah Williams, Alabama

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

C: Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

WR: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

QB: Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB: Derrius Guice, LSU

Nick Chubb, Georgia



AP: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M



DEFENSE

DL: Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama

Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

Trenton Thompson, Georgia

LB: Arden Key, LSU

Skai Moore, South Carolina

Roquan Smith, Georgia

DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Armani Watts, Texas A&M

Duke Dawson, Florida

Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Daniel Carlson, Auburn

P: JK Scott, Alabama

RS: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

