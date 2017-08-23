LSU places six on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU places six on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

The Tigers placed six players (seven positions) on the 2017 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.

Linebacker Arden Key and running back Derrius Guice were once again named to a preseason first team, a day after the Associated Press released its preseason All-American team. Guice was also named second-team all purpose.

Defensive back Donte Jackson, along with offensive linemen K.J. Malone and Will Clapp, earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.

Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who is making a comeback after sitting out 2016 with a knee injury, was named to the All-SEC third-team.

Alabama again led the way with 15 All-SEC selections.

First Team Preseason All-SEC 
OFFENSE
TE: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OL: Braden Smith, Auburn
       Martez Ivey, Florida
       Jonah Williams, Alabama
       Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

C:    Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

WR: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
       Calvin Ridley, Alabama

QB: Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB: Derrius Guice, LSU
       Nick Chubb, Georgia
        
AP: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M     
 
DEFENSE
DL: Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
       Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
       Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
       Trenton Thompson, Georgia

LB: Arden Key, LSU
       Skai Moore, South Carolina
       Roquan Smith, Georgia

DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
       Armani Watts, Texas A&M
       Duke Dawson, Florida
       Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P:  JK Scott, Alabama
RS: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

