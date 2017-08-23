LSU places six on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

The Tigers placed six players (seven positions) on the 2017 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.
Linebacker Arden Key and running back Derrius Guice were once again named to a preseason first team, a day after the Associated Press released its preseason All-American team. Guice was also named second-team all purpose.
Defensive back Donte Jackson, along with offensive linemen K.J. Malone and Will Clapp, earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.
Defensive lineman Christian LaCouture, who is making a comeback after sitting out 2016 with a knee injury, was named to the All-SEC third-team.
Alabama again led the way with 15 All-SEC selections.
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE: Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OL: Braden Smith, Auburn
Martez Ivey, Florida
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
C: Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
WR: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
QB: Jalen Hurts, Alabama
RB: Derrius Guice, LSU
Nick Chubb, Georgia
AP: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL: Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
Trenton Thompson, Georgia
LB: Arden Key, LSU
Skai Moore, South Carolina
Roquan Smith, Georgia
DB: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Armani Watts, Texas A&M
Duke Dawson, Florida
Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P: JK Scott, Alabama
RS: Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
