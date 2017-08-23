Baton Rouge teacher opens new cupcake shop; grand opening set for this weekend

Perkins Rowe is kicking off its Rock N Rowe concert series this year on September 9, and the lineup includes many great artists.More >>
Deputies need your help to locate a missing Baton Rouge man. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Dale Sands was last heard from via text message on August 22, 2017. Sands is approximately 5'11" tall and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing black slacks with a blue Allstate polo shirt. Sands' vehicle is a dark green F150 extra cab with a temp tag in the rear window. If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call t...More >>
A new cupcake shop is opening its doors this weekend, and its founder is a former East Baton Rouge Parish school teacher who has turned her passion for baking into a business.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
President Donald Trump was in Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night but there were fireworks outside the convention center long before the start of the event.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
