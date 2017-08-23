Baton Rouge teacher opens new cupcake shop

A new cupcake shop has opened its doors, and its founder is a former East Baton Rouge Parish school teacher who has turned her passion for baking into a business.

Cupcake Junkie hosted its two-day grand opening event Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, 2017.

The store offers up gourmet cupcakes, bundt and layered cakes, cookies, Signature Junkie Jars, and Junkie Juice, as well as rotating specialties such as banana pudding, pies, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Pre-orders can be customized for special occasions as well.

Cupcake Junkie was founded by Robyn Selders, who used to teach in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"Each order is personal to me. When my customers honor me with the privilege of serving them, I want them to taste the time, effort, and love I've put into each element of my product," said Selders.

Cupcake Junkie is located at 12240 Coursey Blvd., Suite B in Baton Rouge. For more information, check out Cupcake Junkie's Facebook page.

