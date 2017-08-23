Baton Rouge teacher opens new cupcake shop

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reported the arrest of a Baton Rouge lawyer on charges of child pornography and he is asking the public for their assistance and information on the alleged perpetrator.More >>
A local hunter is counting his blessings after a safety harness prevented him from falling 30 ft. out of tree stand while hunting in West Feliciana Parish last week.More >>
A 51-year-old man was shot multiple times while he was cleaning a parking lot, officials say.More >>
FRIDAY: Sunny, low humidity; light NE winds - a high of 90°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild - a low of 67°
The boil advisory that was issued for people living along LA 386 in Iberville Parish has been lifted. The Iberville Parish Utility Department reported water testing showed no contamination. Officials said the water is safe to drink.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
