Free public recycling program in Ascension Parish to resume in September

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Wednesday the parish government will resume free public recycling on Saturday, September 9.

"We have worked hard to reopen the recycling center because it is an important public service. We now have the safeguards in place to help keep Ascension beautiful," said Matassa.

The center was closed at the end of 2016 because of abuse. Workers reported of the hundreds of tons of material dropped off at the center, only 20 percent was actually recyclable.

The Ascension Parish Recycling Center is located at the Public Works building at 42077 Church Point Rd. in Gonzales. It will be open to the public on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except on holidays).

Items accepted for recycling include:

Cardboard

Junk mail

Magazines/catalogs

Newspaper

Paperback/telephone books

Scrap paper

Items NOT accepted include:

Batteries

Building materials

Chemicals

Electronics

Glass

Hazardous items

Household garbage

Oil/oil filters

Paint

Plastic bags

Tires

Woody waste

Yard trimmings

A complete list of accepted and prohibited items can be found here. For more information, call 225-450-1506.

