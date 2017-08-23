MISSING: Deputies searching for Baton Rouge man

Deputies need your help to locate a missing Baton Rouge man.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Dale Sands was last heard from via text message on August 22, 2017.

Sands is approximately 5'11" tall and weighs roughly 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing black slacks with a blue Allstate polo shirt.

Sands' vehicle is a dark green F150 extra cab with a temp tag in the rear window.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.