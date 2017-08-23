INTRODUCING: Sportsline Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday this high school football season, Sportsline will be featuring different area schools in our "Throwback Thursday" series.

We are digging deep into our Sportsline archives to collect video from the past 30 years, reliving classic games, players of the week, Warrick Dunn Award finalists, and much more.

We also want to feature your memories as well. Submit old photos and videos from your glory days of high school football, band, cheerleading, and other activities by using the hashtag #SportslineTBT, or with the email wafbsports@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.