Officers meet to discuss mental health and crime

Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.More >>
Law enforcement agents from across Louisiana met Wednesday morning at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge to discuss how officers handle
people with mental health problems.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to make an arrest in connection with two bank robberies that happened just days apart. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Robert Ledet Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°
THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody, Horry County Police confirmed. Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The pigs were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the burning barn.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
