FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harvey now a tropical depression in southern Gulf of Mexico

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°

THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Air Force Hurricane Hunter data now indicates that “Harvey” has regenerated into a Tropical Depression in the Bay of Campeche … though not very well organized at the moment, “Harvey” is forecast to strengthen over the course of the next 24 - 48 hours …

- Current position - about 470 miles SE of Port Mansfield, TX; highest sustained winds of 35 mph; moving to the NW at 9 mph

- TD Harvey will likely become a Tropical Storm - possibly a Category 1 Hurricane - before it makes landfall during the day Friday along the Texas Gulf coast

- Right now, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for portions of the Texas coast, as well as a Storm Surge Watch …

- Because of the anticipated slow movement of “Harvey,” several days of heavy rainfall is likely across portions of eastern Texas, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi (basically, starting this weekend and extending into early next week)

- In the meantime, we’re looking at scattered showers/isolated storms Wednesday mid/late afternoon (40% 50%) - with increasing coverage Thursday (60%) - and rainfall becoming more widespread going into Friday and Saturday ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE - SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lake: NE - E winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 24:

High Tide: 2:14 p.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 8:58 p.m. +0.8

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 23 … 101° (1921); 60° (1956)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 23 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:36 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:38 p.m.

