Officials release details about suspect arrested in connection with 2 bank robberies

Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to make an arrest in connection with two bank robberies that happened just days apart.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Robert Ledet Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said his deputies was called out after the Iberville Bank in White Castle was robbed at gunpoint Friday. He added investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle seen driving off.

Investigators said he was also linked to the robbery at Highlands Bank in St. Francisville, which happened Monday.

According to officials, detectives developed Ledet as a suspect through video surveillance, interviews with witnesses, DMV records, and information from car dealerships.

Investigators reported Ledet was arrested by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

Stassi noted the FBI, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Francisville Police Department, and White Castle Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

