Authorities arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°
THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny AM; sun/cloud mix PM - 40% rain coverage; a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - a few lingering showers possible; a low of 74°
THURSDAY: Shower/storms likely (50% - 60% coverage); a high of 89°
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
Investigators said an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead.More >>
Investigators said an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>