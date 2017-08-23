Authorities arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks

Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up to make an arrest in connection with two bank robberies that happened just days apart.

The St. Francisville Police Department, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Offices reported the Iberville Bank branch in White Castle was robbed Friday and Highlands Bank in St. Francisville was robbed Monday.

Officials said the same person robbed both banks.

Details will be released during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

