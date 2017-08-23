Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in W. Roosevelt St. shooting

Tropical Depression Harvey in the southern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to head toward Texas and then meander into early next week.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on West Roosevelt Street at River Road around 4 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
Investigators said an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead.More >>
The American Red Cross in south Louisiana is hosting a toiletry donation drive until Aug. 25 to support deploying Louisiana National Guard troops.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
