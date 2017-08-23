Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in W. Roosevelt St. shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on West Roosevelt Street at River Road around 4 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said a 31-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He added detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

