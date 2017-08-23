Man faces battery charge; victim may lose eye

A woman may lose an eye after a man broke into her home and punched her in the face, according to officials.

Court documents state Gerard Robertson, 44, of Baton Rouge, is believed to have climbed through an unlocked window to get into the woman’s house on August 16.

Reports indicate he ran off after hitting the woman.

According to detectives, the victim had recently had surgery on her left eye and the attack caused stitches to tear. They added doctors said the victim may lose that eye.

The arrest warrant states the victim told investigators she knows the suspect.

Robertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of home invasion and second-degree battery.

His bond was set at $75,000.

The arrest warrant added Robertson has a criminal past.

Records show a 1998 conviction for armed robbery and a 2011 conviction for simple burglary.

