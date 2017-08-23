Toiletry donations quickly needed for deploying troops

Information provided by the American Red Cross

BATON ROUGE, LA - The American Red Cross in south Louisiana is hosting a toiletry donation drive until Aug. 25 to support deploying Louisiana National Guard troops.

In the coming weeks, the Louisiana National Guard will deploy multiple units from across the state to overseas destinations, where basic sanitary supplies and toiletries are needed.

If you can help, please drop off full-size products at donation boxes in the lobbies of American Red Cross offices in Baton Rouge (4655 Sherwood Common Blvd.), New Orleans and Madisonville, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the needed full-size supplies are:

shaving gel

disposable razors

liquid soap/shower gel

toothpaste

stick deodorant

foot powder

hand sanitizer

baby wipes

As part of its core mission, the Red Cross helps members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to, the challenges of military service.

Every day, the Red Cross provides 24/7 global emergency communication services and support in military and veteran health care facilities across the country and around the world.