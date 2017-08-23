Toiletry donations quickly needed for deploying troops

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 23.More >>
A woman may lose an eye after a man broke into her home and punched her in the face, according to officials. Court documents state Gerard Robertson, 44, of Baton Rouge, is believed to have climbed through an unlocked window to get into the woman’s house on August 16.More >>
The American Red Cross in south Louisiana is hosting a toiletry donation drive until Aug. 25 to support deploying Louisiana National Guard troops.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.More >>
